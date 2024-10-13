Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,088 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 4.2% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $49,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shira Ridge Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 99,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,284,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 74,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,014,000 after purchasing an additional 14,026 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.31. 1,502,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,321. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.32. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $176.40. The stock has a market cap of $125.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

