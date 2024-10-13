Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.6% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $43,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $46,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% in the fourth quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 217.1% in the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.46. 5,253,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,039,524. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $168.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $388.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.31.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

