Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $6.56 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,202 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 0.6% during the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of the South increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 25,647 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,824 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 41,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.10. The stock had a trading volume of 9,570,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,313,674. The firm has a market cap of $643.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $81.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.88.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.32.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,056,445.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,589,163.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $166,607.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,113,904.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,056,445.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,931,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,589,163.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,337,670 shares of company stock worth $958,267,937. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

