Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $973,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,021,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,414,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,832,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $582.35. 2,591,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,216,727. The firm has a market cap of $502.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $560.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $543.12. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $583.09.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

