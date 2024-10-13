Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,367 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,626 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,367 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 50.4% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VZ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.00. 10,658,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,587,283. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $181.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average of $41.23.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 101.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.26.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

