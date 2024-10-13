Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,025 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 17.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 51.4% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,896 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.7% in the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 13,699 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,885 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 18,326 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.13. 8,089,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,051,948. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.80. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.23 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $171.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

