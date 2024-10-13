Kusama (KSM) Price Reaches $17.83 on Major Exchanges

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for $17.83 or 0.00028546 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Kusama has a total market cap of $277.81 million and $12.09 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.02 or 0.00253026 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s launch date was July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 15,583,225 coins and its circulating supply is 15,583,215 coins. The Reddit community for Kusama is https://reddit.com/r/kusama and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kusama’s official message board is guide.kusama.network/docs/community. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network.

Kusama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama (KSM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Kusama has a current supply of 15,581,101.97974877. The last known price of Kusama is 18.36364104 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 244 active market(s) with $11,346,426.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kusama.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

