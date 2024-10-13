Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Acquires 12,166 Shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,166 shares during the quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Rekor Systems worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 257.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rekor Systems during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Rekor Systems in the second quarter worth $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 76.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 27,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 84.2% during the first quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. now owns 109,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

REKR stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,972. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.92. The company has a market cap of $99.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.96.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 118.66% and a negative return on equity of 112.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.15 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides infrastructure solutions for transportation, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States and internationally. The company's platforms include Rekor One, an AI-powered roadway intelligence platform; Rekor Command, a comprehensive cross-agency platform that offers various applications for traffic management centers, freeway service patrol, first responders, and maintenance crews; Rekor Discover, a platform that ingests data from its hardware and automates comprehensive analytics and actionable insights about the movement of objects across the roadway; and Rekor Scout platform, which automates previously manual processes with collaborative solutions that keep all stakeholders apprised of developing situations and accelerate reaction times to incidents and offenders.

