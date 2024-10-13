Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 85.8% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,929,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,596,000 after buying an additional 890,764 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 162.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,223,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,055,000 after acquiring an additional 756,464 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17,863.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 414,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 412,645 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,122,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,821,000 after acquiring an additional 269,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,029,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,315,000 after purchasing an additional 226,880 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,464,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,275. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $191.59. The company has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.22.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.