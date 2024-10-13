Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,323.5% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.33. 3,949,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,839. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.32.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.