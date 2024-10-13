Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Sells 146 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.60.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.34. 1,632,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,268,456. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.88 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.46%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.