Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,494 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 435.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 233,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,700,000 after buying an additional 190,153 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1,148.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 145,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 133,533 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter valued at about $6,363,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 581.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 116,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 99,118 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IHI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,385. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $60.11.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

