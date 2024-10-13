Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) PT Raised to $194.00 at Citigroup

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $169.00 to $194.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

LDOS has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Leidos from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.92.

LDOS stock opened at $167.20 on Thursday. Leidos has a 1 year low of $90.30 and a 1 year high of $168.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 72.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.69.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.04 per share, with a total value of $248,308.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,605.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total value of $153,798.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,689.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.04 per share, with a total value of $248,308.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,605.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 156.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,133,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,356,000 after buying an additional 691,575 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1,184.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 501,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,213,000 after acquiring an additional 462,792 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 698,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,942,000 after acquiring an additional 303,775 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Leidos by 138.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 517,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,840,000 after purchasing an additional 300,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,540,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

