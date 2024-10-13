Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

LNC opened at $32.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.81. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day moving average of $30.81.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 12.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1,032.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 105,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 96,434 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 33.0% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 387,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after buying an additional 96,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,854,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,825,000 after acquiring an additional 166,167 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,095,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth about $505,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

