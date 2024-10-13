Lion Street Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Lion Street Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $380.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.59. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $256.01 and a 1 year high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

