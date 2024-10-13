Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $213,000 Holdings in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Lion Street Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SILA. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,981,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,010,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,534,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,547,000. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,686,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Sila Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SILA opened at $25.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.24. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Sila Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%.

Sila Realty Trust Profile

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

