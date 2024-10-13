Lion Street Advisors LLC Has $390,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 79.8% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XBI stock opened at $98.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.17. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $63.80 and a 52-week high of $103.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

