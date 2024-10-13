Lion Street Advisors LLC Invests $231,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5,154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 123,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,319,000 after buying an additional 121,032 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $767.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,403.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $525,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,408.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,403.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $596.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $607.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $583.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $627.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.