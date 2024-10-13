Lion Street Advisors LLC Purchases 69 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 570 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $31,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 75 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $371.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $486.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX opened at $481.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $473.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.39. The company has a market capitalization of $124.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.30 and a beta of 0.40. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $341.90 and a fifty-two week high of $510.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $2,689,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,320,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 5,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $2,689,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,320,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $1,113,688.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,474,779.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,487 shares of company stock worth $14,657,149 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

