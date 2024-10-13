Lion Street Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lion Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,389 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $934,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,239,034.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $926,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 632,415 shares in the company, valued at $44,648,499. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,337,670 shares of company stock valued at $958,267,937 in the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $80.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $81.60. The company has a market cap of $643.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.88.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.