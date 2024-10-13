LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LIQT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $5.15 price objective on shares of LiqTech International in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on LiqTech International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

LiqTech International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIQT opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. LiqTech International has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 51.50% and a negative return on equity of 57.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that LiqTech International will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

