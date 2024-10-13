Litecoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $167.85 Million (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. During the last week, Litecoin has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $64.58 or 0.00103917 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.85 billion and approximately $167.85 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009811 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Litecoin

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,078,287 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LTC through the process of mining. Litecoin has a current supply of 84,000,000 with 75,076,893.31642684 in circulation. The last known price of Litecoin is 65.7545488 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1254 active market(s) with $170,719,916.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoin.org/.”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.

