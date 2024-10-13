Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 355.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,833,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546,855 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 151.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,165 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 306.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,401,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,759 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 12,282.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 472,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 468,567 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,366,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,274,074,000 after buying an additional 444,698 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bernstein Bank raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $211.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.41.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.1 %

IBM opened at $233.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $235.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

