Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 1,102 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 49.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,349 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $263.00 to $261.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.55.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $278.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.50. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,379,720. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.