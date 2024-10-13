Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 7.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Stock Up 4.3 %

Oshkosh stock opened at $103.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $86.10 and a 52 week high of $127.98.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.34. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on OSK. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSK

Oshkosh Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.