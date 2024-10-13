Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Lessened by Willner & Heller LLC

Willner & Heller LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 55.2% in the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $6.68 on Friday, reaching $604.17. 526,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,277. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $413.92 and a fifty-two week high of $611.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $572.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $505.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 48.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $581.77.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

