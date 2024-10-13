Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Raised to $700.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $570.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LMT. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $581.77.

Shares of LMT opened at $604.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $572.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $505.23. The company has a market cap of $144.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $413.92 and a one year high of $611.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.30%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 130.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $6,611,000. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 36,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,638,000 after buying an additional 7,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

