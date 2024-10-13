LongView Wealth Management Makes New $235,000 Investment in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

LongView Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ES. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $156,093,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in Eversource Energy by 730.4% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,537,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,585 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 65.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,868,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,341 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $83,539,000. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,389,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,596. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,596. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,847 shares in the company, valued at $639,464.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ES has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ES opened at $63.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $69.01.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -242.37%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

