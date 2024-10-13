LongView Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD)

LongView Wealth Management reduced its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the quarter. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $35,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 564.1% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 140,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 119,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NYSE PFD opened at $12.01 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $0.0594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

