Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Increased by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $275.76 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $278.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.69. The firm has a market cap of $157.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

In related news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,678.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.88.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

