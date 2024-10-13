LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Shares Down 2.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.29 and last traded at $9.33. 337,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 402,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LXU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group raised shares of LSB Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on LSB Industries from $8.80 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

LSB Industries Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $672.51 million, a PE ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $8.36.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $140.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.09 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXU. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in shares of LSB Industries by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,450,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,515,000 after acquiring an additional 457,139 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 34.1% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,971,000 after buying an additional 372,500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,312,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,740,000 after buying an additional 135,087 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in LSB Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,364,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,342,000 after acquiring an additional 37,419 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

