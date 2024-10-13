Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $7,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. William Allan Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the first quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 4,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 61.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.55.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.7 %

LULU opened at $278.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.50. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at $23,379,720. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

