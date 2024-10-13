MagnetGold Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 13th. MagnetGold has a total market capitalization of $12.60 million and approximately $214.42 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MagnetGold has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One MagnetGold token can now be purchased for about $0.0462 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold was first traded on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold (MTG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MagnetGold has a current supply of 700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MagnetGold is 0.0435404 USD and is down -10.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $421.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mtggold.com/indexmain.html.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

