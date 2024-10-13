Maiar DEX Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $170,503.15 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $14.32 million and approximately $170,503.15 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008405 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00014664 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,474.17 or 1.00225581 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001017 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007412 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000322 USD and is up 4.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $180,580.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.