Maker Price Tops $1,339.88 on Top Exchanges (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last week, Maker has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Maker token can currently be purchased for $1,339.88 or 0.02138842 BTC on major exchanges. Maker has a market cap of $1.17 billion and approximately $95.34 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.28 or 0.00254260 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 904,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 874,180 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker (MKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maker has a current supply of 904,610.48195854 with 874,177.11363626 in circulation. The last known price of Maker is 1,357.68304 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 507 active market(s) with $112,567,068.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://makerdao.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

