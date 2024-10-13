Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) is Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,054,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,340 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial accounts for about 6.2% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Manulife Financial worth $149,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 750.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,910,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745,071 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,184,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,681,000 after purchasing an additional 644,820 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Dbs Bank raised Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

NYSE:MFC opened at $30.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $30.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average of $26.19.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $9.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 66.86%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

