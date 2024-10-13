Marathon Digital’s (MARA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.79.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Marathon Digital has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $34.09. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 5.50.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 62.57%. The company had revenue of $145.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $262,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,103,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,022,547.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $431,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,278,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,169,451.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $262,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,103,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,022,547.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,212 shares of company stock worth $726,178 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,915,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,002,000 after purchasing an additional 441,455 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 261.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,236,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,472 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 186.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,039,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,969 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 4,394.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,354,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 12.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,333,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,477,000 after purchasing an additional 149,805 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

