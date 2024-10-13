Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Short Interest Update

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 550,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the September 15th total of 681,300 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 99,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on MMI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marcus & Millichap from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMI traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.77. 50,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,480. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.13. Marcus & Millichap has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $44.24. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $158.37 million for the quarter.

Marcus & Millichap Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Norma J. Lawrence sold 1,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $44,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,840. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $26,577.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,433,930.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Norma J. Lawrence sold 1,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $44,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,840. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,823 shares of company stock valued at $635,545. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marcus & Millichap

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,806,000 after purchasing an additional 37,821 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 7.6% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,835,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,749,000 after acquiring an additional 129,333 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 10.6% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 658,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,493,000 after purchasing an additional 62,946 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 641,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,225,000 after purchasing an additional 352,832 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 420,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 19,764 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

Featured Stories

