Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 263.4% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 66,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $219.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.69.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,170,156.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,578,560.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $2,324,098.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,170,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,578,560.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,735 shares of company stock valued at $4,897,317 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $225.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.02 and a 52-week high of $232.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.23. The company has a market capitalization of $110.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.37%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

