Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Acquires 21,616 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,616 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.43. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

