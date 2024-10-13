Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Grows Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 308,366 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,769 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 3.1% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $27,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $89.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $91.49. The firm has a market cap of $114.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

