Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Grows Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 309.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of ESGD opened at $82.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.30. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $85.04.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

