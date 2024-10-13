Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Purchases 2,357 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 8,996 shares in the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $698,000. Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 299,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,263,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $176.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.32. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $176.40.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

