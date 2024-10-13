Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Purchases 5,527 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $130.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.51.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.