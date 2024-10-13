Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Sells 616 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $10,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.6% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 9,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.53.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $103.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $133.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.21.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

