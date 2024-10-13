Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.96 and traded as low as $7.25. Mazda Motor shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 575 shares.
Mazda Motor Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48.
About Mazda Motor
Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.
