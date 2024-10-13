Mcashchain (MCASH) Reaches One Day Volume of $0.04

Mcashchain (MCASH) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Mcashchain has a total market cap of $5.83 million and approximately $0.04 worth of Mcashchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mcashchain has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Mcashchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000077 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.57 or 0.00253518 BTC.

Mcashchain Token Profile

Mcashchain was first traded on June 26th, 2019. Mcashchain’s total supply is 986,303,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 649,521,937 tokens. Mcashchain’s official website is www.mcash.network. Mcashchain’s official Twitter account is @mcashchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mcashchain is medium.com/mcashchain.

Mcashchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mcashchain (MCASH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform. Users are able to generate MCASH through the process of mining. Mcashchain has a current supply of 986,303,858 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mcashchain is 0.00901904 USD and is up 38.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mcash.network/.”

