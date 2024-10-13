McCarthy & Cox Has $426,000 Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

McCarthy & Cox trimmed its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. McCarthy & Cox’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 245.4% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

DFNM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.33. 56,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,438. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $48.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.03.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.