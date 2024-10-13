McCarthy & Cox Sells 3,023 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY)

McCarthy & Cox trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May accounts for about 4.3% of McCarthy & Cox’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. McCarthy & Cox’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $11,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 461.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,199,000 after acquiring an additional 242,971 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,740,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 292,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 171,517 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth $5,020,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 359.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after buying an additional 105,141 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 0.3 %

FMAY traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.65. 9,579 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.18 million, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.52.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

