McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Reduced by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,769 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 32.3% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,712.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $2,833,755.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,256 shares in the company, valued at $13,193,080. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,751 shares of company stock worth $9,493,973. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $305.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,775,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,543. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $290.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $306.96.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.44%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.